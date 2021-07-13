There are some things in the makeup world that will never go out of style: a sun-kissed complexion; a gorgeous highlight; natural sculpted brows; fluffy lashes; and a gorgeous nude lipstick that can work for a casual beat or a full glam makeup look.
When it comes to finding the right nude shade, Black women sometimes go through trial and error to find a winner. Thanks to formulas that gives us a washed out complexion or look ashy on our skin, searching for the right shade to complement our complexion is a task within itself.
It’s clear that nude lipsticks are not created equal — especially for brown girls that have two shades on their lips. So, finding the right shade to complement your skin comes down to figuring out your undertones. Just like figuring out your foundation match, knowing your undertones can go a long way in helping you accomplish an MUA-approved beauty beat.
The process of identifying your undertone is pretty simple. Ipsy shares that anyone with a blue or dark purple tint has cool undertones. Greenish veins point to warm undertones. If you can’t figure out the color, you likely have neutral undertones.
With that rule in mind, navigating the nude lipstick lane is a bit easier. Ready to find your nude lipstick match? We’ve got you covered! Grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection and get ready to shop the best nude lipsticks for melanin-rich skin tones.
5 Nude Lipsticks All Black Women Should Add To Their Makeup Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Charlotte Tilbury Wedding BellesSource:Charlotte Tilbury
Looking for a universal nude shade that can suit all brown shades? The Charlotte Tilbury Wedding Belles lipstick ($37.00, CharlotteTilbury.com) is the perfect match. According to our Deputy Editor Shamika Sanders, this is a must-have formula. It’s gorgeous rosy-pink nude hue glides on seamlessly, giving you a polished, beautiful finish.
2. Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick in Brand NudeSource:Mented cosmetics
For darker skin tones with cool undertones, it’s best to reach for pink-based nudes. Consider the Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick in Brand Nude ($16.50, Mentedcosmetics.com). This Black-owned essential offers a tan nude with pink undertones that looks amazing on deep skin tones.
3. MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah Try Again LipstickSource:Amazon
Working with a medium skin tone with warm undertones? You may want to add my personal favorite to your vanity, MAC Cosmetics x Aaliyah’s Try Again Lipstick ($17, Amazon.com). Perfect for those with golden, peachy or yellow undertones, this shade offers a light brown nude with a satin finish. It hits the sweet spot to enhance your complexion sans the washed out look.
4. Pat McGrath Labs MATTETRANCE LIPSTICK in Flesh 3Source:Pat McGrath Labs
The beauty about neutral undertones is that you can rock pretty much any nude shade with a mix of cool and warm undertones. If you have neutral undertones with a rich chocolate complexion, Pat McGrath Labs MATTETRANCE LIPSTICK in Flesh 3 ($38, Patmcgrath.com) is the answer. This slightly warm-toned offering has a medium-dark reddish brown tone that gives your lips a glorious pop and will keep them from looking flat.
5. Nyx Cosmetics Lip Lingerie in TeddySource:Nyx Cosmetics
Last but certainly not least, we have the Nyx Cosmetics Lip Lingerie in Teddy ($7, Nyxcosmetics.com). This milk chocolate nude liquid lippie has a cool grey undertone that pairs well with a variety of brown shades, especially light skin tones.