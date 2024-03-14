5 Great Joe Flacco Moments

Is Joe Flacco elite?! Ahhh remember those fun conversations in the 2010’s? How could anyone forget.
Anyways, Wednesday marked the first surprise signing (and only the second signing outside the building) for General Manager Chris Ballard this offseason. I’ll be honest, I thought someone who was more “quarterback needy” would scoop Flacco up…such as the Jets, Raiders, Giants etc.
It was also confirmation that Ballard’s words on the importance of finding a backup in free agency rung true as the Colts dropped 4.5 million guaranteed on Flacco in a deal that could get all the way up to 8.7 million. That’s serious money but given Anthony Richardson’s injury history, you can’t blame him. As a side note, Gardner Minshew was set to make around 3.5 million last year before being thrust into the starter roll earning him an extra 2 million.
Ok, enough of the boring stuff. Check out below 5 great moments of your new backup QB here in Indy, Joe Flacco…
1. Ravens Wins Super Bowl, Flacco MVPSource:Getty
In 2012-13 the Ravens finally broke through and won Super Bowl XLVII along with Joe Flacco capturing the game’s MVP award. Flacco threw for 287 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions.
2. Mile High MiracleSource:Getty
Joe Flacco hit Jacoby Jones for a 70-yard game typing touchdown with just 31 seconds left in regulation to force OT. The Ravens would go on and beat the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning 38-35 to advance to the AFC Championship.
3. 5 Touchdowns vs Tampa BaySource:Getty
2014 was Flacco’s best career year along with one of his most impressive performances. Joe tossed 5 touchdowns in a little over a quarter of play as the Ravens smoked the Bucs 48-17.
4. Flacco’s 92 Yard TD Drive Against PittsburghSource:Getty
In 2011 the Ravens won their division for the first time under John Harbaugh, and a game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the middle of the season was the springboard for that success. Flacco led a 13 play, 92-yard drive that was capped off by a 26-yard touchdown catch by Torrey Smith. Flacco ended up with 300 yards but accounted for more than 70% of his team’s first downs.
5. NFL Comeback Player of the YearSource:Getty
This past season remarkably Flacco won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. Personally, I don’t mind admitting that I thought he was finished 3 or 4 years ago, but that wasn’t the case. Flacco saved the Browns season leading them to a 4-1 record and a playoff berth. He also threw for over 300 yards in four of the five games and ended with 13 touchdowns.