HomeBeauty

5 Flawless Headband Wigs That Will Elevate Your Protective Style Game

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Mayvenn Headband Wig

Source: Mayvenn / Mayvenn


Wigs have come a long way in the hairstyling game. What was once considered a hair faux pas due to its easy-to-spot appearance and reputation for being a style donned by grandmothers, has quickly become that new “it” protective style for beauty mavens alike. With so many options ranging from 360 wigs to lace front units, the sky’s the limit for selecting a fabulous piece that can be installed to your liking.

As of late, headband wigs have become the creme de la creme of its kind. They offer the flexibility and ease of a wig, without the tedious installation process. In other words, it’s perfect for those who can’t master the wig application process. Headbands wigs, aka half wigs, consists of a headband at its base, with hair sewn on a wig cap. At the back of a headband wig, clips and an adjustable strap are stitched in to help you secure the wig in place.

It’s easy to see why wig lovers can’t get enough of the trend. Headband wigs not only give your mane a more natural appearance than other wig units, but they also don’t require the use of glues or other adhesives. Not to mention, since headband wigs don’t cover your entire mane, it’s easier for your hair to breathe. Plus, you can pop this unit and off when needed for wash days and more.

Mayvenn Headband Wig

Source: Mayvenn / other


It’s no surprise that Mayvenn has entered the world of headband wigs with its first collection made of 100% virigin hair. It’s the perfect low maintenance option that makes the hairstyling process a breeze. Mayvenn is offering four main styles (body wave, loose wave, deep wave, and natural straight) to choose from in the brand’s natural black color. Plus, each wig is constructed with 150% density, which provides a more full and voluminous look.

Mayvenn is not the only major player in the headband wig game. So, if you’re ready to add some headband wigs to your collection, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled five of the best headband wig brands on the market that will keep your look in tip-top shape. Grab your credit card and get ready to diversify your wig game.

5 Flawless Headband Wigs That Will Elevate Your Protective Style Game  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Mayvenn Hair Deep Wave Headband Wig

Deep waves tickle your fancy? The Mayvenn Deep Wave Headband Wig will satisfy your fix. This gorgeous unit offers tight and defined waves with a voluminous appearance. It also comes with five extra headbands so you can switch up your look. Plus, it’s the perfect choice if you’re working with kinky hair.

2. Beauty Forever Water Wave Headband Wig

Source:Beauty Forever Hair

For a beach wave look, consider trying out Beauty Forever’s Headband Wig Water Wave. This offering features soft waves with a pretty pink headband that works as a chic accessory.

3. Luvme Hair Straight Headband Wig

Source:Luvme Hair

Straight hair, do care! Get the pin-straight locks you love with a unique headband with Luvme Hair’s Affordable Headband Wig Straight. Just pop this on, comb through and your look is complete.

4. Alimice Hair Body Wave Headband Wig

Source:Alimice Hair

Soft, big curls have always been a vibe. So, Alimice Hair’s Body Wave Headband Wig always makes my choice easy. I also love the fact that I don’t have to worry about using a styling tool everyday to achieve the look.

5. Luvme Hair 4C Headband Wig

Luvme Hair has made it oh-so-easy for coily hair lovers can get in on the headband wig trend too! The Short 4C Headband Wig is perfect for the girls that love to keep their hair off their faces while rocking a defined texture. 

Latest

Nene Leakes Describes “New Normal” After Losing Husband Gregg Leakes To Cancer

 16 hours ago
09.18.21

Biz Markie To Have Street Named After Him In Strong Island

 17 hours ago
09.18.21

Corrine Foxx: My Father Taught Me The Importance Of Self Care

 17 hours ago
09.18.21

Loyal To The Death: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Stage Protest Outside CDC Headquarters, Claim The Rapper’s Ballsy Tweet Was Right

 22 hours ago
09.18.21

Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID

 2 days ago
09.17.21

Katt Williams Weighs In On Mythical ‘Verzuz’ Against Kevin Hart

 2 days ago
09.18.21

CBS to Retool ‘The Activist’ From Competition to Documentary Following Backlash

 2 days ago
09.17.21

REPORT: ‘Jeopardy!’ Will Have Only Two Guest Hosts For The Time Being

 2 days ago
09.17.21
7 items

‘Half Baked’ Star Jim Breuer Confirms He Was An Op All Along, Appears On Tucker Carlson On FOX News

 2 days ago
09.18.21

Nas Graces ‘Ebony’ Magazine October 2021

 3 days ago
09.16.21
Photos
Close