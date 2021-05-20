Another week, another round of beauty essentials to put on your radar. While there are many beauty products to indulge in, Black creatives do a great job of taking the beauty space a step further. Not only do these brands create products that are made by us and for us, they also make strides in giving back to the community. That’s honorable within itself.
For that reason, supporting Black-owned beauty businesses with our coins is of the utmost importance. We can help these brands take their reach to the next level, and do our part by uplifting our own. After all, we are all we truly got.
So, whether your skin needs some extra TLC from head to toe, a shaving oil to simplify your routine, or a gentle shampoo to cleanse your mane without the harsh feel, Black beauty brands will always cover all of the bases. Plus, these products can be used by the entire family, which will always come in major clutch.
Ready to shop til you drop? We’ve compiled five buzzworthy essentials that will elevate your beauty game. Grab your credit card and get ready to shop this week’s must-haves in the skincare, body care, and haircare spaces.
5 Black-Owned & Founded Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight ShampooSource:Target
Gentle haircare is always on the menu thanks to the Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Shampoo ($10.99, Target.com). This innovative number is made with micellar technology that acts as a magnet to lift dirt, oil, and debris from your scalp without the harsh feel. Plus, it gently cleanses hair and rinses clean, so leftover residue can be the least of your worries.
2. Kaike Sugar ScrubSource:Kaike
Warm weather is upon us, so showing off your melanin-rich skin is a must. And by using the Kaike Sugar Scrub ($15.00, shopkaike.com), your skin will sport a fresh from the spa glow. This scrub is made with cane sugar, avocado and coconut oils that works to slough away dead skin and layer on lasting moisture.
3. Naturally Tribal Iya Women’s Intimate Shave OilSource:Naturally Tribal
Pesky razor bumps and irritation has no place here! For the ladies that prefer to shave, the Naturally Tribal Iya Women’s Intimate Shave Oil ($24.00, Ecoandearth.com) should be on your radar. Formulated with essential oils, this product is thin enough to keep closed pores at bay and nourishing enough to hydrate your skin. Add a few drops to your shaving cream or use it solo to get the job done.
4. Beneath Your Mask Remedy Conditioning Lip BalmSource:Beneath Your Mask
Everyone wants soft and supple lips. And this is where the Beneath Your Mask Remedy Conditioning Lip Balm ($22.00, Beneathyourmask.com) can work its magic. This baby glides on like a balm, nourishes your lips like a moisturizer to deliver long- lasting hydration.
5. YELLE Skincare A-DREAM BRIGHTENING EYE CREAMSource:Yelle Skincare
No matter where you are with your skincare routine, it’s always important to tackle signs of aging. One of the best ways to get the job done is to reach for the Yelle Skincare A Dream Brightening Eye Cream ($22.00, Yelleskincare.com). This eye cream goes the extra mile to de-puff, smooth, brighten, and hydrate skin. So, tackling fine lines and wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness will be a breeze.