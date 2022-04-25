5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Shop Now

The beauty world has continued to feel the surge of Black-owned beauty brands shaking up the market. What was once an industry that only catered to our white counterparts has now become a world filled with innovative beauty finds created for us, by us. And, of course, we’ve been reaping the benefits ever since.
With that in mind, it pays to give our hard-earned coins to our fellow Black brothers and sisters in beauty. Aside from helping these brands elevate in the beauty industry, our dollars go a long way in supporting Black-owned brands and our community. In other words, making our Black dollars count is of the utmost importance.
If you’re on the hunt for nourishing shampoos to gently cleanse your strands, radiant body soaps to help your skin glow or cast-free sunscreens that go the distance to shield your skin, you can count on Black-owned beauty brands to come in handy.
You already know what time it is! You’ve come to the right place if you’re ready to shop until you drop virtually. From skincare, body care, hair care, and more, here are a five Black-owned beauty finds that’ll take your game to the next level. So, it’s time to grab your credit card and secure a Wi-Fi connection to stock up on your collection. Happy Shopping, beauties!
1. Sienna Naturals ShampooSource:Sienna Naturals
Gentle cleansing shampoos for the win! Sienna Naturals Moisturizing Shampoo ($21.99, Target.com) comes in major clutch to give all hair types the TLC without stripping natural oils from your hair. This offering is made with baobab and geranium oil that works to revive your curl pattern, boost hydration, and promote hair growth.
2. OUI the People Hydrating Bikini Sheet MaskSource:OUI the People
Show your bum some love! Thanks to the OUI the People Hydrating Bikini Sheet Mask ($38,Ouithepeople.com), you’ll be able to get rid of ingrown hairs, soothe razor burn, and soothe your derriere.
3. My Secret Scent Glow Body SoapSource:My Secret Scent
Summer is on the horizon, and radiant skin is an absolute must. My Secret Scent’s Glow Body Soap ($16, My-secretscent.com) combines the power of olive oil, coconut oil, and activated charcoal that deeply moisturizes and gives skin a gorgeous natural glow.
4. Black Girl SunscreenSource:Instagram
Contrary to popular belief, sunscreen is a requirement for Black and brown skin tones. After all, dealing with the effects of sun damage is a no-no. Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) works double-duty to moisturize and protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Unlike other sunscreen products on the market, Black Girl Sunscreen is cast-free.
5. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood MaskSource:Briogeo
Say hello to hydration! Everyone knows that natural hair types thrive on moisture, and Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask ($38, Briogeo.com) pulls out all the stops to keep your tresses in order. It’s formulated with avocado, kiwi, spinach, chia seeds, and cocoa seed butter to help lock in moisture, improve manageability, and give your mane a nourishing pick-me-up.