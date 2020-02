3rd Annual Carnival Masquerade Affair

For the third year in a row, L.A. Business Ventures put on an event to raise money for a good cause. This year the event was held on Feb. 22 and hosted by our own Jerry Wade. The funds raised this year benefited Helping Hands for Freedom and Sheldon’s Daylight Camp.

