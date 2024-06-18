Listen Live
25 Songs for Trippie Redd’s 25th Birthday

Published on June 18, 2024

Trippie Redd, born Michael Lamar White IV on June 18, 1999, in Canton, Ohio, is an influential figure in the contemporary hip-hop scene.

Known for his distinctive blend of rap and melodic singing, Trippie Redd’s music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and inner turmoil. His breakout hit “Love Scars” set the stage for a successful career marked by versatility and emotional depth.

Collaborating with high-profile artists such as Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, and DaBaby, Trippie Redd has continually pushed the boundaries of his genre. His albums, including Life’s a Trip, !, and Pegasus, showcase his ability to evolve while maintaining a loyal fanbase. With a unique voice and a flair for innovation, Trippie Redd has cemented himself as a dynamic force in modern music.

1. Love Scars

2. Dark Knight Dummo (feat. Travis Scott)

3. Topanga

4. Taking a Walk

5. Wish (Trippie Mix)

6. 1400 / 999 Freestyle (feat. Juice WRLD)

7. Under Enemy Arms

8. Mac 10 (feat. Lil Baby & Lil Duke)

9. Death (feat. DaBaby)

10. The Grinch

11. Who Needs Love

12. Love Me More

13. Shake It Up

14. Oomps Revenge

15. 6 Kiss (feat. Juice WRLD & YNW Melly)

16. Leray

17. Campfire Tale

19. YELL OH (feat. Young Thug)

21. Excitement (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

22. Sleepy Hollow

23. Ghost Busters (with XXXTentacion, Ski Mask the Slump God & Quavo)

24. Miss the Rage (feat. Playboi Carti)

