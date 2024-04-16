Listen Live
2024 WNBA Draft: Indiana Fever Select Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Heads To Chicago Sky & More

Published on April 16, 2024

2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The 2024 WNBA draft is in the books, and Caitlin Clark is officially a professional basketball player.

The Indiana Fever had the first pick and smartly chose the Iowa guard Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

The growing hype behind the league was palpable in the venue, and it was the first time since 2014 that fans could see the event in person. There were only 1000 tickets for the draft, which quickly sold out in 15 minutes.

“When you’re just sitting at a table waiting for your name to be called, that really allows the emotions to feed you,” Clark told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after she greeted WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on stage to show off her new jersey. “You’re with your family. Obviously, playing a basketball game, I’m not out there with my family. So sharing that moment with them and enjoying it, and people that have really had my back and believed in me more than anyone, is super special.”

Next off the board was Stanford’s towering Cameron Brink, who went to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks also had the fourth pick, so they doubled up with another rookie, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, moments later. They’ll definitely need it since they’re in the early stages of a rebuild.

The third pick went to the Chicago Sky, who chose South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso.

“I had a goal to be here tonight and give my family a better life,” she told ESPN, according to Greenville Online. “I’m just so thankful that they were able to be here.”

Cardoso will have one familiar face on her new team, Angel Reese. The Sky chose Reese with the seventh pick, and after battling it out in the SEC for years, the two now have a chance to be a set of dominating rim protectors.

The Dallas Wings had the fifth pick and chose Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon, followed by French guard Carla Leite with the ninth pick.

See how social media is reacting to the WNBA’s newest talent below.

