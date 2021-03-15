HomeCelebrity News

2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever

Posted March 15, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

This year’s Oscar ceremony will undoubtedly be one of the most diverse ever, with several industry leaders cementing their place in the history books.

After years of consistently shutting out Black and other actors of color, the Academy leaned into honoring the stories of BIPOC communities.

In 2015 and 2016, the Oscars only nominated white actors in the acting categories, inspiring the social media hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

Makers in Black hollywood received several nominations for their roles in front of and behind the camera, with some of the year’s most stirring performances in movies like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Viola Davis was one of the first nominees to make history this year as the most-nominated Black actress in the awards show history.

Davis’ co-star Chadwick Boseman also received a posthumous Best Actor nomination for his role in the film. “Ma Rainey” also scored a nod for Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Styling.

Andra Day, riding high off of her Golden Globes nomination is up for Best Actress for her turn as Billie Holiday in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The film “Judas and the Black Messiah” became the first Best Picture nominated film to have an all-Black team of producers, Shaka King, Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King. The film scored a total of six nominations, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Song, “I Will Fight For You,” performed by H.E.R.

The film’s stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor Category.

Pixar’s “Soul” scored a nomination for Best Animated Feature and Best Sound.

Actor Leslie Odom Jr. doubled up with a nomination for his role in “One Night in Miami,” Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song, “Speak Now.”

Nominees this year also included the first Asian-American actor to be nominated in the Best Actor category, Steven Yeun for “Minari,” as well as the first Muslim actor to receive a Best Actor nomination, Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal.” In the Best Director category, two women were nominated for the first time in Oscars history, Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman” and Chloe Zhao  for “Nomadland.”

As expected, there were of course upsets and social media weighed on Black actors who rarely get the credit they deserve after churning out incredible performances in 2020. Actors Delroy Lindo and Regina King were mentioned for their roles in “Da 5 Bloods,” and King’s big screen directorial debut for “One Night in Miami.”

Nominees were announced by couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre on April 25 in Los Angeles.

Scroll for other Black history makers who are vying for the coveted gold statue at this year’s ceremony.

2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever  was originally published on newsone.com

1. Viola Davis – Best Actress, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Viola Davis - Best Actress, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Source:Getty

 

 

2. Andra Day – Best Actress, “The United States v. Billie Holiday”

Andra Day - Best Actress, "The United States v. Billie Holiday” Source:Getty

3. Chadwick Boseman – Best Actor, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Chadwick Boseman - Best Actor, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Source:Getty

4. Daniel Kaluuya – Best Supporting Actor, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya - Best Supporting Actor, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty

5. LaKeith Stanfield – Best Supporting Actor, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

LaKeith Stanfield - Best Supporting Actor, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty

6. Leslie Odom Jr. – Best Supporting Actor, “One Night in Miami,” Best Original Song, “Speak Now”

Leslie Odom Jr. - Best Supporting Actor, "One Night in Miami," Best Original Song, "Speak Now" Source:Getty

7. H.E.R. – Best Original Song, “Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”

H.E.R. - Best Original Song, "Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty

8. Shaka King – Best Original Screenplay, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Shaka King - Best Original Screenplay, "Judas and the Black Messiah" Source:Getty

9. Kemp Powers – Best Adapted Screenplay, “One Night in Miami”

Kemp Powers - Best Adapted Screenplay, "One Night in Miami" Source:Getty

10. Terence Blanchard – Best Original Score, “Da 5 Bloods”

Terence Blanchard - Best Original Score, "Da 5 Bloods" Source:Getty

11. Jon Batiste – Best Original Score, “Soul”

Jon Batiste - Best Original Score, "Soul" Source:Getty

12. Kris Bowers – Best Documentary Short, “A Concerto Is A Conversation”

Kris Bowers - Best Documentary Short, "A Concerto Is A Conversation" Source:Getty

13. Travon Free – Best Live Action Short Film, “Two Distant Strangers”

Travon Free - Best Live Action Short Film, "Two Distant Strangers" Source:Getty

14. Garrett Bradley, Best Documentary Feature, “Time”

Garrett Bradley, Best Documentary Feature, "Time" Source:Getty

15. Sophia Nahli Allison – Best Documentary Short – “A Love Song for Latasha”

Sophia Nahli Allison - Best Documentary Short - "A Love Song for Latasha" Source:Getty
Latest
Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]
 11 hours ago
03.16.21
Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Tank Responds to Criticism Around Maxwell Sample, “R&B Money” and His Acting Career
 20 hours ago
03.15.21
MODEL MONDAY UPDATE: After Setting The Blueprint Liris Crosse Is Coming For Bridal
 22 hours ago
03.15.21
15 items
2021 Oscar Nominations: Viola Davis, ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Nominated In Most Diverse Year Ever
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Felt She Was “Too Ghetto” For ‘The Talk’
 1 day ago
03.15.21
23 items
The Good, Bad and Ugly Fashion from the 2021 Grammy Awards
 2 days ago
03.15.21
10 items
Typhoid Trigga: Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The Mouths of 2 Women, Twitter Is Disgusted
 2 days ago
03.14.21
11 items
True Legend: Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead at 66
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Former Middleweight Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler Dead At 66
 3 days ago
03.14.21
9 items
The Major Events That Unfolded The Year After Breonna Taylor’s Death
 3 days ago
03.14.21
10 items
Mike WiLL Made-It Gets His Named Remixed In Hilarious Fashion On Twitter
 3 days ago
03.14.21
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 3 days ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 3 days ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 3 days ago
03.13.21
Photos
Close