WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Light and WTLC-FM brought the 2021 Gospel Explosion to the Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair! The crowd was treated to performances by Lamar Campbell & SOP, Thomas & The Situation, Antwon Jenkins & Camp Fire, Standard, Andraye Speed, Lela Springfield, and BET Sunday Best Winner Joshua Rogers!

In case you missed it, check out some of the best moments from the free concert below!

RELATED: SHOUT – Highlighting Indiana’s Gospel Roots Virtual Show [Watch]

RELATED: Shout: Black Music Month Local Spotlight

Look Back At The 2021 Gospel Explosion [Photos] was originally published on praiseindy.com