20 Unforgettable One-Hit Wonders

There are some songs you just can’t forget. Despite the artist fading into obscurity, the lyrics remain plastered in your mind.

To celebrate National One-Hit Wonder Day on September 25, we complied a playlist of 20 of those unforgettable tracks.

Get into it below and drop a comment letting us know which song(s) you would add to the list.

1. “Peach Fuzz” KMD was a Hip Hop group from the 90’s. Members of this trio were Zev Love X, DJ Subroc and Rodan who was the original third member of the group. He was replaced with Onyx the Birthstone Kid after the group signed with Elektra Records. The song “Peach Fuzz” came out in 1991 and brought the group into the Hip Hop light.

2. “Heard It All Before” “Heard It All Before” is by Sunshine Anderson. Coming out in 2001, the song hit the top 10 in the UK singles chart and the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks chart. On the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the song hit number 18.

3. “Return Of The Mack” “Return Of The Mack” was sung by Mack Morrison. It came out in 1996 and made it hit the number one spot in a couple European countries and made it to the number two spot in the United States.

4. “Genius Rap” Andre Harrell and Alonzo Brown are better known as Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde wrote and rapped “Genius Rap” in 1981. It was one of the first Hip Hop records that used the Tom Tom Club sample “Genius Of Love.”

5. “Top Billin” “Top Billin” is rape by the Hip Hop Duo Audio Two. The song came out in October of 1987 this song is considered the bedrock of Hip Hop. Rappers like Dre, Bigge and Jay-Z have dropped a verse or two from this song that helped to inspire the culture of Hip Hop.

6. “Freak Like Me” Released on January 25, 1995, “Freak Like Me” was sung by Adina Howard. It hit number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song sold one million copies back in the day!

7. “Who Let The Dogs Out” This song was by the Baha Men a group out of the Bahamas. Written by Anslem Douglas the song was originally for the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival season in 1998. Producer Jonothan King aka Fat Jakk and his Pack of Pets covered the song and then brought it to American music producer Steve Greenburg who had the Baha Men cover it. It was the band’s first hit in the United Kingdom and the United States. It grew really popular after it was featured in the “Rugrats In Paris: The Movie” film. It got to number two on the UK Singles Chart and reached the Top 40 in the U. S.

8. “Kissing You” Keith Washington debut song “Kissing You” came out in 1991. The song was so popular that it reached number one on the Billboard R&B chart, received a Soul Train Music Award for Best (Male) R&B/Soul Single, and a Grammy nomination. He produced more songs throughout the 90’s but this was the one song that reached the top 10.

9. “Last Night” “Last Night” was sung by the R&B group Az Yet. It was produced by Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Mervyn Warren in 1996. The song reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, number one on the Hot R&B Singles chart, number four on the Rhythmic Top 40 chart. Internationally the song did well, reaching number two in Australia and number one in New Zealand for two weeks!

10. “Lean Back” This hit song was by the group Terror Squad. The group had Fat Joe, Big Pun, Cuban Link, Prospect, Armageddon, and Triple Seis. Released in 2004 it crushed the Billboard Hot 100 at the number one spot for three weeks! Unfortunately, the group never had another hit and failed to reach the top of a chart.

11. “He’s Mine” “He’s Mine” was sung by the Hip Hop girl group Mokenstef. Released in 1995, this song was the groups biggest hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 at number 7 in the summer of 1995 and sold 600,000 copies!

12. “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” This was the single debut for singer Blu Cantrell. This was her most successful single in the U. S. It reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 when it came out in 2001.

13. “Rapper’s Delight” Released in 1979 by The Sugar Hill Gang, this song is responsible for introducing Hip Hop music to the United States! It’s number 2 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs and on NPR’s 100 most American musical works. This 14-minute rap was recorded in one take.

14. “Forget Me Nots” “Forget Me Nots” is a 1982 song by Patrice Rushen. Record producers told her that the song wouldn’t be any good, but she dropped it anyway and it became a hit! It clocked at number two of the top 5 dance hits on the Billboard charts. It even got Rushen a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance!

15. “Ice Ice Baby” Vanilla Ice wrote “Ice Ice Baby” when he was just 16 years old. The 1990 song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and UK Singles chart.

16. “Centipede” “Centipede” came out in 1984 and was sung by Rebbie Jackson. Even though Rebbie is a part of the famous Jackson family this song is her only claim to fame. It reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the song, her brother Michael Jackson and Martha Wash sing the backup vocals.

17. “Somebody’s Watching Me” Released in 1984, “Somebody’s Watching Me” is a song by the singer Rockwell. It hit number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Internatinationally the song hit number six on the UK Singles Chart.

18. “It Takes Two” Coming out in 1988, “It Takes Two” was rapped by Rob Base and DJ E-Z. It became a top 40 hit single and is regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop singles ever cut.

19. “Da Butt (From School Daze)” “Da Butt” was released in 1988 from the original soundtrack of the film “School Daze”. It was written by Marcus Miller and performed by the band E. U. It reached the number one spot for one week on the Billboard’s Hot Black Singles chart and was ranked number 61 on VH1’s 100 Greatest One Hit Wonders of the 80’s.