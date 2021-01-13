HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

17 Celebrity Women Who Are Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]

Posted January 13, 2021

Founded January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is a black greek letter organization known for its hard work in the community.

This year they celebrate 108 years of service.

To celebrate the devastating divas on their founder’s day, here are just some celebrity women who are apart of the sorority.

 

1. Angela Bassett

2. K. Michelle & Loni Love

3. Brandee Evans

4. Sheryl Lee Ralph

5. Keshia Knight Pulliam

6. Lena Horne

Lena Horne Source:Getty

7. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Source:WENN

8. Kym Whitley

9. T’Keya Crystal Keymah

10. Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole Source:Getty

11. Roberta Flack

12. Betty Shabazz

Betty Shabazz Source:Getty

13. Mara Brock Akil

14. Dr. Nikki Giovanni

Dr. Nikki Giovanni Source:Getty

15. Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar Source:Getty

16. Kim Coles

