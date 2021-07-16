WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news, Hip-Hop fans. The larger-than-life rap personality known to the world as Biz Markie has died.

TMZ broke the story, and said this about the passing of the “Just a Friend” rapper:

A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 Friday night. We’re told his wife, Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath … and the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight.

Take a look at some cool, colorful and commemorative moments from the life of Hip-Hop’s beloved human beat machine.

RIP BIZ!

15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com