13 Places In Indiana Every Hoosier Should Visit At Least Once

Being a Hoosier means knowing what makes this state truly special — beyond basketball, racing, and those legendary pork tenderloins.

It’s about embracing the charm, history, and hidden gems that make Indiana one of a kind.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway, rediscovering the state you call home, or just want some bragging rights about the best spots in the Midwest, these must-see Indiana destinations are more than just places to visit.

They’re iconic, inspiring, and uniquely Hoosier, offering a little something for everyone.

From breathtaking natural wonders to cultural landmarks and small-town treasures, Indiana is full of surprises waiting to be explored.

So pack your bags, hit the road, and get ready to experience the heart of the Hoosier State like never before!

13 Places In Indiana Every Hoosier Should Visit At Least Once was originally published on wibc.com

1. Indiana Dunes National Park — Chesterton & Porter Source:Getty 1215 N State Road 49, Porter, Indiana Yes, Indiana has a national park — and it’s stunning. Hike the Dune Succession Trail, float in Lake Michigan, or explore wooded wetlands. It’s a surprising mix of beach, forest, and prairie that defies expectations. Bucket List Moment: Climb the “3 Dune Challenge” — 552 vertical feet of leg-burning glory with views that feel more “Pacific Northwest” than Midwest. 2. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum — Speedway Source:Getty 4750 W 16th St, Indianapolis, Indiana Newly renovated and better than ever. The IMS Museum is an immersive, high-octane tribute to the world’s most famous racetrack. Historic race cars, interactive exhibits, and exclusive tours give fans and first-timers something to cheer about. Why Go Now: The 2025 redesign adds massive new galleries, immersive experiences, and rarely-seen vehicles from Indy 500 lore. 3. Turkey Run State Park — Marshall Source:turkeyrunstatepark.com 8121 Park Rd, Marshall, Indiana Nature’s playground. Sandstone gorges, deep ravines, and ladders bolted into rock faces make this one of Indiana’s most adventurous hikes. Trails range from easy strolls to “bring-your-boots-and-watch-your-step.” Don’t Miss: Trail 3 — you’ll splash through creeks and climb up ladders cut into cliffs. And yes, you’ll love it. 4. Lincoln’s Boyhood National Memorial — Lincoln City Source:Getty 3027 E S St, Lincoln City, Indiana Before he led a nation, Abraham Lincoln grew up in Indiana. This living memorial includes a pioneer homestead, recreated log cabin farm, and exhibits honoring the 16th president’s formative years. Inspiration Alert: His mother, Nancy Hanks Lincoln, is buried here — a quiet, moving moment in Indiana’s backstory. 5. West Baden Springs Hotel — French Lick Source:frechlick.com 8538 W Baden Ave, West Baden Springs, Indiana Once dubbed the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” this Gilded Age hotel stuns with its 200-foot domed atrium. Celebrities, mobsters, and millionaires once roamed these halls. Today it’s a luxury escape. Plan a Stay: Even a cocktail in the atrium feels like a time machine. 6. The Indiana Statehouse — Indianapolis Source:Getty 200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, Indiana Completed in 1888, the Indiana Statehouse is a civic icon and architectural gem. Take a free tour to explore the rotunda, legislative chambers, and intricate murals that tell Indiana’s political story. Why Go: Whether you’re red, blue, or somewhere in between, standing on the Senate floor reminds you that democracy is more than just a word on a bumper sticker. 7. Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum — Auburn Source:@AuburnCordDuesenbergMuseum/X 1600 S Wayne St, Auburn. Indiana Indiana once rivaled Detroit. This museum honors the state’s automotive legacy with a jaw-dropping collection of luxury and racing vehicles from the 1920s and ‘30s. Fun Fact: A Duesenberg wasn’t just a car — it was the car. Jay Gatsby would’ve driven one if F. Scott Fitzgerald had known about Auburn. 8. Brown County State Park — Nashville Source:Getty 1810 State Road 46 E, Nashville, Indiana Nicknamed the “Little Smokies,” this park offers breathtaking views, vibrant fall foliage, and nearly 16,000 acres of natural beauty. Go in October: Stop in Nashville for crafts, apple cider, and fried biscuits. Trust us, they’re delicious! 9. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park — Vincennes Source:Getty 401 S 2nd St, Vincennes, Indiana Standing on the banks of the Wabash River, this Revolutionary War memorial honors General Clark’s 1779 capture of Fort Sackville — a pivotal moment in U.S. history. Did You Know? It’s the largest memorial outside Washington D.C. administered by the National Park Service. 10. Conner Prairie — Fishers Source:connorprairie.org 13400 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, Indiana Part Smithsonian affiliate, part frontier fantasy. Wander through a working 1800s village, meet historical interpreters, and hop on a 1859 balloon voyage. Bonus: In fall, Conner Prairie hosts the wildly popular “Headless Horseman” hayride. Bring the kids — or your inner child. 11. Amish Country — Shipshewana & Nappanee Source:Getty Start at 345 S Van Buren St, Shipshewana, Indiana Northern Indiana’s Amish Country blends handcrafted charm with peaceful scenery. Shop for quilts, furniture, baked goods — and don’t skip the buggy rides. Must-Try: Pie, noodles, peanut butter spread… basically everything. 12. Soldiers & Sailors Monument — Indianapolis Source:Getty 1 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, Indiana Standing tall at the heart of downtown, this 284-foot monument honors Hoosier veterans. Climb to the top for panoramic city views. Did You Know? It’s the only monument in the U.S. dedicated to both soldiers and sailors that also serves as a tomb. Veterans from the Civil and Revolutionary Wars rest here. 13. New Harmony — Posey County Source:VisitIndiana.com Historic District, New Harmony, Indiana This experimental utopian town was founded by religious reformers in 1814 and later bought by socialists who envisioned a perfect society. The town today is quiet, peaceful, and rich in quirky architecture and spiritual vibes. Unexpected Highlight: The Roofless Church — peaceful, symbolic, and surprisingly moving. Indiana isn’t just a place — it’s a state full of stories, landscapes, and surprises. Whether you’re into history, hiking, horsepower, or pie, these 13 iconic destinations offer every Hoosier a deeper connection to where we live and why we love it. Which ones have you checked off your list?