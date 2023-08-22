12 Cool, Creative And Questionable Celebrity Tattoos

Celebrity tattoos are as influential as the celebrity themself. The proof is in Rihanna’s Goddess Isis tattoo she got in 2012 to commemorate her late grandmother. The ink, which rests on her breastplate, was copied and pasted on fans across the globe. The superstar didn’t stop there. She has a host of tattoos that decorate her body, all telling their own inspirational story.

Tattoos are a tool for self-expression. Celebrity ink can tell a story of pain and triumph when you take the time to explore. Rihanna has a bunch of tatts disbursed across her body. Her art is intriguing, from the falcon on her ankle to the henna-inspired art on her hand.

For celebrities and most free-thinking people, there’s no limit to where they place their ink on the body. Cardi B recently tattooed her son Wave’s name along her jawline, which is mild compared to her other artwork.

There’s no rhyme or reason as to why celebrities get their tattoos and where they place them. Rapper and reality TV star Chrisean Rock made headlines when she tattooed Blueface’s face on her neck. In fact, the mother-to-be has seven tatts inspired by her former boyfriend.

If you’re looking for tattoo inspiration, or you simply love observing celebrity art, then this post is for you. Here are a few more cool, creative and questionable celebrity tattoos.

