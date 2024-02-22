11 Things To Do And Places To Visit In Bahia Brazil

If you’re even remotely interested in Afro-tourism, you should make your way to Bahia to learn about Brazil’s Black culture.

Girlies in their healing era will love exploring it. It’s a place steeped in mysticism. Catholic Saints and African Gods share space in the public imagination. As soon as I departed from the airport, I passed a lake where life-size statues of the Orishas loomed over the water.

It was a welcoming site to see Black femmes heralded as deities.

I was unsure what to expect when I headed to Bahia, Brazil, for their annual Carnival

celebration

. There were snippets from places like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro on my social media, but I had only heard about Bahia as a place Black tourists should explore. I hadn’t seen it.

Black and Proud

I observed a culture tapped into its past and excited about its future. The state is home to Salvador, the original capital of the nation. Bahia is full of history and beauty. The gastronomy is unique, the architecture is charming, and the art is captivating.

Respect is paid to their spiritual traditions throughout the state. Public art and performance tell their stories. Every culture intersecting with these people has left a mark on their cuisine, aesthetic sensibilities, and music. Still, the distinct way they have fashioned their own culture is most impressive. They have innovated and found a way to keep their grasp on their values through movement and food.

Enjoy with Guidance

I visited the city with a group that had a terrific guide. He pointed out the connection between everything we were seeing and the history of the state. It is imperative to lean on authorized guides and drivers throughout the trip. Navigating Bahia alone will put you in a position to miss out on some of the nuances of what you’re seeing. Even if you’re not a history buff, it is still a wise choice because it will save you time. Who wants to circle for parking in paradise?

Additionally, going it alone also prevents you from seeing some of the most enviable views in the area, and you do not want to miss out on those. Prepare accordingly.

Tap in with the experts and make the most of your trip to this seaside Black enclave. See eleven things to do in Bahia below.

