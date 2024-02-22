11 Things To Do And Places To Visit In Bahia Brazil

If you’re even remotely interested in Afro-tourism, you should make your way to Bahia to learn about Brazil’s Black culture.
Girlies in their healing era will love exploring it. It’s a place steeped in mysticism. Catholic Saints and African Gods share space in the public imagination. As soon as I departed from the airport, I passed a lake where life-size statues of the Orishas loomed over the water.
It was a welcoming site to see Black femmes heralded as deities.
I was unsure what to expect when I headed to Bahia, Brazil, for their annual Carnival celebration. There were snippets from places like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro on my social media, but I had only heard about Bahia as a place Black tourists should explore. I hadn’t seen it.
Black and Proud
I observed a culture tapped into its past and excited about its future. The state is home to Salvador, the original capital of the nation. Bahia is full of history and beauty. The gastronomy is unique, the architecture is charming, and the art is captivating.
Respect is paid to their spiritual traditions throughout the state. Public art and performance tell their stories. Every culture intersecting with these people has left a mark on their cuisine, aesthetic sensibilities, and music. Still, the distinct way they have fashioned their own culture is most impressive. They have innovated and found a way to keep their grasp on their values through movement and food.
Enjoy with Guidance
I visited the city with a group that had a terrific guide. He pointed out the connection between everything we were seeing and the history of the state. It is imperative to lean on authorized guides and drivers throughout the trip. Navigating Bahia alone will put you in a position to miss out on some of the nuances of what you’re seeing. Even if you’re not a history buff, it is still a wise choice because it will save you time. Who wants to circle for parking in paradise?
Additionally, going it alone also prevents you from seeing some of the most enviable views in the area, and you do not want to miss out on those. Prepare accordingly.
Tap in with the experts and make the most of your trip to this seaside Black enclave. See eleven things to do in Bahia below.
1. Visit Casa Di VinaSource:Keyaira Boone
Casa Di Vina is an adorable boutique hotel right off of the beach. It was once the home of poet Vinicius de Morae. His unhinged love stories are embedded into the artifacts strewn around the property.
2. Hang Out At The Hotel FasanoSource:Keyaira Boone
The Hotel Fasano is gorgeous. There’s a rooftop pool and bar, and the restaurant had the most amazing clams I have ever had. Its old-school elegance meets modern convenience. The service is top-notch, and the food is unreal. You can see the whole parade from here and engage as much or as little with the crowd as you like. Visit here if you’re in your soft girl era.
3. Stare at the Majesty of The Church and Convent of San FranciscoSource:Keyaira Boone
You don’t have to be religious to appreciate this marvelous cathedral. It has beautiful tiles and intricate carvings that anyone can appreciate. The view of the chapel is breathtaking. Follow the guide’s introductions by looking down at your feet and then turning to see the whole chapel in one take. It is an unbelievable view.
4. Visit The National Museum of Afro-Brazilian CultureSource:Keyaira Boone
This museum has art and historical artifacts. It also has unique immersive experiences. They call it the “museum in process” because it is based on a culture that is constantly evolving.
5. Get A Massage At The Natin SpaSource:Keyaira Boone
The Natin Spa is a quaint wellness option to soothe your muscles after you’ve been doing the most in the parade. They serve wellness water and hot tea. There are oversized brown leather chairs you can lounge on while waiting for your appointment.
6. Enjoy A Meal At Amado RestaurantSource:Keyaira Boone
Amado is a wonderful fine dining option on the water. Their setup is dusky and sexy. It feels like slinking into a fabulous cave as they lead you to your seat past curved archways. Their cocktails are top-tier as well. The service was accommodating and the fastest during the seven day trip.
7. Admire The Streets Of Pelourinho During A Walking TourSource:Keyaira Boone
Pelourinho is a beautiful area full of bright buildings and complex history. It is also the site of Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” video shoot. You can visit the house as a tourist attraction or just ogle it from the outside if you’re interested.
There are lots of shops where you can purchase souvenirs and local art. You can also try a delectable coconut milk and lime juice concoction from a street vendor (I don’t even like coconut and loved it.)
8. Charter A Boat To Frades Island (Ilha dos Frades)Source:Keyaira Boone
Frades Island is a gorgeous island located in the Bay of All Saints. It is a brief boat ride away from the shore of Salvador. It is pretty remote and nowhere near as busy as the city center. Have lunch at Restaurante Preta after you spend a few hours lounging in the sun. The restaurant features authentic dishes. They serve custom drinks featuring Brazilian berries like the siriguela. Don’t be thrown by the modest exterior. Once you get close to the restaurant, you will see fun, eclectic decor that feels like a tropical Narnia.
9. Toss Back A Few CaipirinhasSource:Keyaira Boone
This sugary lime drink is served almost everywhere, and for good reason. It is SO good. You have to have one while you’re visiting. You won’t regret it!
10. Dance At The Carnival Parade ConcertsSource:Keyaira Boone
Music is central to Bahia’s identity. I watched people dancing in the street as musicians played nearby. The carnival parade was full of people twirling one another around. Anitta made a surprise performance that swept the crowd away one evening. Just be sure to tuck away your valuables so they don’t fall off in the chaotic environment. Fanny packs are your friend here.
11. Take A Canoe Trip From Porto da BarraSource:Keyaira Boone
If you’re an adventurer, try canoeing. Brazil is one of the best places to commune with nature, and there’s no way to get closer than paddling your way through the sea. You can also go wakeboarding.