10 Times Zendaya Coleman Was Our Style Muse

Who does style better than? The actress, singer, and dancer has taken her love for fashion to the next level in just about every red carpet appearance she makes. Whether she’s paying homage to the greats , or fully committing to a fashion theme through hair and makeup, the 25-year-old starlet is a style favorite during awards show season.

When Zendaya stepped on the fashion week scene in 2015, people wondered who the tall, modelesque beauty was giving effortless high fashion looks. While the Disney aficionados knew exactly who she was, the rest of us were going to learn more about the Euphoria actress through her ability to make a paper bag look like the finest couture threads.

Zendaya has officially positioned herself as a fashion queen, thanks to her stylist and pal Law Roach. The two have worked together for just about every magazine feature, red carpet event, and every talk show appearance. Together, the two are a force to be reckoned with, and we’re loving it.

Today Zendaya celebrates her 25th solar return. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she was our style muse.

