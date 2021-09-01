10 Times Zendaya Coleman Was Our Style Muse

Who does style better than Zendaya Coleman? The actress, singer, and dancer has taken her love for fashion to the next level in just about every red carpet appearance she makes. Whether she’s paying homage to the greats, or fully committing to a fashion theme through hair and makeup, the 25-year-old starlet is a style favorite during awards show season.
When Zendaya stepped on the fashion week scene in 2015, people wondered who the tall, modelesque beauty was giving effortless high fashion looks. While the Disney aficionados knew exactly who she was, the rest of us were going to learn more about the Euphoria actress through her ability to make a paper bag look like the finest couture threads.
Zendaya has officially positioned herself as a fashion queen, thanks to her stylist and pal Law Roach. The two have worked together for just about every magazine feature, red carpet event, and every talk show appearance. Together, the two are a force to be reckoned with, and we’re loving it.
Today Zendaya celebrates her 25th solar return. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she was our style muse.
1. Zendaya Coleman On Her Way To “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” , 2019Source:Getty
Actress Zendaya is seen outside The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on June 25, 2019 in New York City. The actress, who was on a promo tour for her role in Spider-Man: Far from Home, gave retro vibes in an orange Carolina Herrera strapless bow-embellished cocktail dress from the brand’s Resort 2020 collection. She accessorized the look with a matching orange headband.
2. Zendaya at the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” World premiere, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya arrived to the Spider-Man: Far From Home World premiere at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on June 26, 2019. In true Zendaya fashion, she honored the show by wearing a red and black Armani Prive Spring 2019 gown, the same color palette as Spider-Man himself. She even colored her hair red!
3. Zendaya at the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” After Party, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya is seen en route to the Spider-Man: Far From Home after party on June 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The actress traded in her red carpet Armani Prive look for this olive green Balmain Resort 2020 cut out fringe-layered gown.
4. Lancôme Announces Zendaya As Face Of New Idôle Fragrance, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya, the face of the Lancôme Idôle fragrance, attended the launch at Palais D’Iena on July 02, 2019 in Paris, France. When the actress isn’t busy inking movie deals, she’s booking campaigns. She opted for a romantic look in a soft pink gown from Georges Hobeika’s Resort 2019 collection.
5. Zendaya at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya attended the Cocktail at Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 on July 04, 2019 in Rome, Italy. The actress showed off her long legs in a metallic gold mini dress, by the brand.
6. Zendaya at the 71st Emmy Awards, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya attended the 71st Emmy Awards on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The Malcom & Marie actress had us green with envy in a custom Vera Wang gown that screamed vintage Hollywood glamour.
7. Zendaya at the ELLE Women In Hollywood event, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya attended the 2019 ELLE Women In Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. The actress wore an extremely layered pantsuit from Peter Do’s 2020 collection.
8. Zendaya at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards, 2019Source:Getty
Zendaya attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. During this specific show, Zendaya went home with the awards for the Best Drama TV star, and Best Female Movie star for her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
She graced the red carpet in a gorgeous black Christopher Esber dress from the designer’s Spring 2020 collection.
9. Zendaya at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, 2020Source:Getty
Zendaya attended the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA. The starlet’s hot pink structured Tom Ford top and matching maxi skirt was the talk of the town.
10. Zendaya at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Zendaya attended the 93rd Oscars at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. The actress shut the carpet down in a yellow custom cut out Valentino gown, partnered with 6 million dollars worth of Bulgari diamonds.