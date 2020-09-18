HomeHair

10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave Us Life

Posted September 18, 2020

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Can you envision Jada Pinkett Smith without her signature pixie cut? That style has followed her throughout her career. While she has been known to switch it up from time to time, she always goes back to her very chic, very short hairstyle.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Jada’s hair is one of the many things she has to offer. The actress has taught us a thing or two about authenticity. This year alone, she showed us women what it means to be true to yourself, despite what others may think. She’s used her Red Table Talk show to give us deeper insight to her life, values, and opinions. She’s also provided a platform for people who need their voices heard. Who can forget that big sister moment when Jada invited Jordyn Woods on the show to tell her side of the Kardashian fiasco?

Throughout Jada’s career, she’s proven herself to be the down ass chick that everyone wants on her team. She’s taken her career as an actress and built it into a full on empire that includes her role as a singer, songwriter, screenwriter, producer, host, and all-around business woman. In her 49 years on earth, Jada has starred in more than 20 feature films, launched a music career, started a production company, wrote a children’s book, raised 2 kids, started a clothing line, and so much more. 

Jada’s list of accolades can go on forever. Although she’s made many contributions to Black culture, that short pixie cut will forever be a staple when it comes to style. In honor of her 49th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Jada Pinkett Smith’s pixie cut gave us life.

 

10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave Us Life  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “TALES FROM THE CRYPT: DEMON KNIGHT” PREMIERE

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “TALES FROM THE CRYPT: DEMON KNIGHT” PREMIERE Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett showed off a freshly curled, honey blonde pixie cut at the “Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight” Premiere in 1995.

2. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “NUTTY PROFESSOR PREMIERE, 1996

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE “NUTTY PROFESSOR PREMIERE, 1996 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith went from blonde to black at “The Nutty Professor” Universal City Premiere in 1996.

3. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE DIAMOND BALL, 2015

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE DIAMOND BALL, 2015 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith attended the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball in a chic vintage finger wave hairstyle. 

4. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON , 2018

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON , 2018 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith attended “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” with her short cut styled with a longer side bang. 

5. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON, 2019

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON, 2019 Source:Getty

In another appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Jada Pinkett Smith rocked a side part with her hair swept behind her ears. 

6. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2019

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2019 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith attended the “Hala” Premiere during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival with her hair styled in a feathered bang. 

7. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “ALADDIN”, 2019

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “ALADDIN”, 2019 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith attended the premiere of Disney’s “Aladdin” with a short cut that showed off her natural curl pattern. 

8. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT PARAMOUNT PICTURES’ PREMIERE OF “GEMINI MAN”, 2019

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT PARAMOUNT PICTURES' PREMIERE OF "GEMINI MAN", 2019 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith attended Paramount Pictures’ Premiere of “Gemini Man” with a freshly colored haircut. The golden blonde color looked so good!

9. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT “JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 2019

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, 2019 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith arrived at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ with a huge smile and a gorgeous haircut.

10. JADA PINKETT SMITH AT NATPE MIAMI 2020 – FACEBOOK WITH GLORIA, EMILY AND LILI ESTEFAN, 2020

JADA PINKETT SMITH AT NATPE MIAMI 2020 - FACEBOOK WITH GLORIA, EMILY AND LILI ESTEFAN, 2020 Source:Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith went for a copper color at NATPE Miami 2020 – Facebook with Gloria, Emily and Lili Estefan.

Latest
10 items
10 Times Jada Pinkett Smith’s Pixie Cut Gave…
 3 days ago
09.21.20
Photos
Close