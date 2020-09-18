10 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Fashion Flare On The Red Carpet

Angela Simmons has been about her business from a very young age. With a mogul for a father, a successful future was embedded in her veins. Angela’s hustle mentality made her determined to become a business-savvy woman on her own account. Throughout her career she served as the editor for Angela’s Rundown, a monthly mini magazine for young adults distributed in Word Up! magazine; she created Pastry Footwear with her older sister Vanessa Simmons; she marketed her own faux fur line named Foofi and Bella; and she become an executive producer for Growing Up Hip Hop, a reality show she also stars in.
This girl has been busy!
Let’s not forget, Angela Simmons became a mother to an adorable little boy a few years ago. She’s made a great example of juggling motherhood, business, and a personal life. At 33 years old, Angela has accomplished a lot!
Fashion has always been on the forefront of the Angela Simmons brand. From sneakers, to faux furs, to a collaborative fashion line with the Harlem GlobeTrotters, she has marketed her personal style for others to enjoy. In honor of Angela’s 33rd birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she gave us fashion flare on the red carpet.
1. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE “KEEP A CHILD ALIVE” 12th ANNUAL BLACK BALL, 2015Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended the “2015 Keep a Child Alive 12th Annual Black Ball” in a sext white skirt suit.
2. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE “KEEP A CHILD ALIVE” 11TH ANNUAL BLACK BALL, 2014Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended the “Keep A Child Alive’s 11th Annual Black Ball” clad in a gorgeous black gown.
3. ANGELA SIMMONS AT RUSH PHILANTHROPIC ARTS FOUNDATION ARTS FOUNDATION ‘ART FOR LIFE’ BENEFIT, 2016Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s 2016 ART FOR LIFE Benefit in a black satin dress that accentuated her beautiful baby bump.
4. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE VIPE ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION, 2016Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended her Vipe Activewear Collection runway show dressed in a simple grey bodycon dress partnered with a printed jacket.
5. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE “SPLIT” SPECIAL SCREENING, 2017Source:Getty
Angela Simmons hosted the “Split” Special Screening dressed in black laced up pants, a graphic t-shirt, and a Moto jacket.
6. ANGELA SIMMONS AT LUDA’S TOPGOLF TAKEOVER, 2018Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended the LudaDay Weekend Topgolf Takeover in army fatigue pants, a white crop top, and red pumps.
7. ANGELA SIMMONS AT WETV’S “GROWING UP HIP HOP” EXCLUSIVE SCREENING EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended WEtv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” screening event in a black lace mini dress.
8. ANGELA SIMMONS AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK, 2018Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended the 2018 Black Girls Rock! event in a printed mini dress with matching boots.
9. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP NEW YORK AND UNTOLD STORIES EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Angela Simmons went for a sheer, floral dress at the Growing Up Hip Hop, New York and Untold Stories of Hip Hop event.
10. ANGELA SIMMONS AT THE STARZ POWER SEASON 6 PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
Angela Simmons attended the STARZ Power Season 6 premiere in a printed duster with matching boots.