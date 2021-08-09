HomeCelebrity News

10 Of The Greatest 90s Jams You Didn’t Know Chucky Thompson Produced

Posted August 9, 2021

Chucky Thompson, one of the influential hip-hop producers of the ’90s who scored hits with Faith Evans, Mary J. Blige and more, has died.

Thompson, a Washington D.C. native, was one of the chief architects behind Blige’s 1994 album My Life and was the focus of a recent Amazon documentary centered around the creation of the album. Thompson absolutely shined during the prolific Bad Boy era and also worked along such R&B icons Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey.

The sudden loss of a creative who offered so much to black music culture deserves a moment of appreciation. Thompson’s long list of credits span the past three decades, but here are a few classic 90s cuts that we all know and love.

1. Mary J. Blige – You Bring Me Joy

2. Craig Mack – Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)

3. The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa

4. Mary J. Blige – I’m Goin Down

5. Faith Evans – You Used To Love Me

6. Brian McKnight – On The Down Low

7. Mary J. Blige – Time

8. Puff Johnson – All Over Your Face

9. Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men – One Sweet Day

