10 Of America’s Most Googled Christmas Movies In 2024 [List]

A new study crowns Elf as America’s most Googled Christmas movie in 2024. There are several other holiday classics that have landed on the list. Read more about this study and check out America’s most Googled Christmas movies to add to your holiday watchlist inside.

PlayPennsylvania shared a new study of the most searched Christmas movies by Americans this year. Elf leads the list with an impressive average of 275,589 monthly searches. The beloved 2003 comedy starring Will Ferrell continues to dominate holiday watchlists, blending humor and heart in its portrayal of a human raised by elves.

In second place is the timeless classic It’s a Wonderful Life (1946), garnering 213,701 searches monthly, proving its enduring impact as a quintessential holiday tale. The hilarity of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) secures the third spot with 182,374 searches, cementing its status as a family favorite.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) lands fourth with 142,456 searches, showcasing its crossover appeal as both a Halloween and Christmas staple. The irreverent humor of Bad Santa (2003) rounds out the top five, averaging 133,278 monthly searches.

Modern classics like Four Christmases (2008) and Jingle All the Way (1996) take sixth and seventh places, proving their ability to charm audiences long after their release. Meanwhile, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), starring Jim Carrey, ranks eighth with 97,229 searches, highlighting the enduring appeal of Dr. Seuss’ iconic character.

Rounding out the list are Grumpy Old Men (1993) and The Family Stone (2005), reflecting the diversity of genres and tones in holiday favorites.

PlayPennsylvania’s analysis underscores the power of nostalgia and tradition, as these films span decades, connecting generations through shared holiday experiences. The complete ranking showcases the magic of Christmas cinema that keeps audiences captivated year after year. For more details, visit their website here.

Check out the Top 10 most Googled Christmas movies of 2024 below:

10 Of America’s Most Googled Christmas Movies In 2024 [List] was originally published on globalgrind.com