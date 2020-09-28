10 Fall Shoes You’ll Want To Add To Your Fall Line-Up

Fall is here and it’s ready for it’s seasonal shine. I wasn’t ready for such a fast transition, but it’s time switch out those flip flops for ankle booties. I’m a huge fan of the fall because it allows me to wear a few layers and show off my fancy footwear. From thigh high boots to Uggs, my feet thoroughly enjoy this transitional period.

This season, there are a few styles you’ll want to add to your Fall lineup. Animal print boots will continue to be a staple piece for your wardrobe. You can find just about any print available in every style imaginable. Get your leopard, snakeskin, zebra, and tiger patterns in ankle booties, mid-calf length, knee-length and thigh-high boots. Sock-style ankle booties with sheer detailing are a must-have for the season. Just because the fall weather is here, doesn’t mean you have to put the toes away just yet.

Sneakers are becoming chunkier and funkier. The swollen sneaker trend is so 90’s and it’s here to dominate yet another fashion season. Look forward to seeing colorful sneakers with larger, thicker soles. In the same respect, you can find your basic, trendy kicks that will definitely keep your feet looking fresh.

Stocking up on fall footwear can be a hassle. With so many available options, shoe shopping can become overwhelming. If you’re not sure what to add to your fall lineup, I’m here to help you out. Take a look at 10 shoes you need this season.

