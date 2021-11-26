10 Dishes To Make With Thanksgiving Leftovers!

Is it even Thanksgiving if you don’t make enough food to last until Christmas? But having the same thing for dinner every day can get boring, spice it up with these Thanksgiving leftover recipes.

1. Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas Source:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas Use your extra turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy to cook up a crowd-favorite comfort food! Recipe here: https://www.bakedbyrachel.com/leftover-thanksgiving-turkey-shepherds-pie/

2. Deep Fried Loaded Mashed Potato Balls- The Cookie Rookie Source:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas These little balls of joy are loaded with bacon, cheese, and onions are perfect for Thanksgiving leftovers! They’re the perfect side dish or appetizer. Recipe here: https://www.thecookierookie.com/deep-fried-loaded-mashed-potato-bites/

3. Thanksgiving Leftovers Nachos- Bless Her Heart Y’all Source:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas If you’re part of a football family, you’ll love this easy recipe to snack on during the big games! It’s super easy to make and even more tasty! Recipe here: http://blessherheartyall.com/thanksgiving-leftovers-turkey-nachos

4. Turkey Cobb Sandwiches- Country Living Source:Thanksgiving Food leftovers Lighten up! For the salad, use only white-meat turkey and reduce the bacon and blue cheese by half. For the dressing, replace the mayo with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Total savings? Nearly 80 calories and 8 grams of fat per sandwich. Recipe here: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4313/turkey-cobb-sandwiches-recipe-clx1113/ https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4313/turkey-cobb-sandwiches-recipe-clx1113/

5. Sweet Potato Kale Frittata-Country Living Source:Thanksgiving Food leftovers The whole family will love this delicious and easy frittata that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Recipe here: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5502/sweet-potato-kale-frittata-recipe-clx0914/

6. Holiday Ham Pizza Rolls- Tonya Staab Source:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas These pizza rolls make a great snack. And what’s better than the taste of melted cheese and ham? Recipe Here: https://www.tonyastaab.com/2016/12/leftover-holiday-ham-pizza-rolls.html

7. One Pot Cheesy Turkey Tamale Pie- Half Baked Harvest Source:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas This recipe will spice up your yummy left overs! Recipe here: https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/one-pot-cheesy-turkey-tamale-pie/

8. Turkey Wild Rice Soup- Mama Cooks Source:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas Next time it’s chilly and you want to cuddle up inside with a good movie give this recipe a try! Recipe here: https://mountainmamacooks.com/leftover-turkey-wild-rice-soup/

9. Sweet Potato Poundcake- Country Living Source:Thanksgiving Leftover Food Ideas This recipe is amazing I’m literally drooling looking at it. Recipe here: https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a3497/sweet-potato-pound-cake-recipe-recipe/