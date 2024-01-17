For pregnant celebrities, debuting their baby bump can be a career-defining moment. Think about Beyonce’s pregnancy reveal during the 2011 Video Music Awards, as she belted out “Love On Top” adorned in a sparkly, purple, tuxedo jacket. Or Cardi B’s 2018 Saturday Night Live performance, when she confirmed rumors that she was expecting while rocking an all-white Christian Siriano gown on stage. The unborn kids of stars tend to steal the show even before they reach Earthside, don’t they?
The aforementioned celebrity mamas all have it in common that they didn’t let pregnancy stop them from working and slaying.
“I put a lot of thought into how I wanted to unveil it,” Beyonce told Harper’s Bazaar about her 2011 baby bump debut at the VMAs. “It was important to me that I was able to do it myself. I was extremely nervous. It was the toughest red carpet I ever did … I decided to say nothing and proudly show my baby bump. I felt it was more powerful to see the love and enthusiasm as opposed to saying anything.”
Rihanna famously wore her baby bump as her accessory to the 2023 Met Gala and on dozens of other red carpets. In her 2022 Vogue cover story, she opened up about keeping up her fashion sense during pregnancy and pushing boundaries on what society deems acceptable for maternity style.
“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she told Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”
Making an appearance on the red carpet in their celeb mama’s belly is a right of passage for celebrity offspring. And there will be plenty pics for them to look at when they get older. Here is a collection of our favorite red carpet baby-bump moments from our celebrity mamas.
10 Celeb Mamas Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena announced she and her husband Alexis Ohanian were expecting their second child at the 2023 Met Gala while draped in Gucci and pearls.
2. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty
Bey snagged two Grammys in 2017 while pregnant with her twins. She wore two Peter Dundas dresses throughout the award-winning evening. One of the gowns was an all-red sequined dress that she rocked in the audience next to hubby, Jay-Z. She performed in the second Dundas piece: a golden, sheer, goddess number, topped with a royal queen mother headdress crown.
3. Jodie Turner-SmithSource:Getty
Jodi shined in Oshun yellow at the 2020 BAFTA awards. The sun-colored Gucci sequined gown illuminated the red carpet with light. Jodi was pregnant with her first child with then husband, Joshua Jackson, at the time.
4. RihannaSource:Getty
At the 2023 Oscars, Rihanna channeled “mama bad gyal RiRi” in a leather and sheer Alaia look. She was pregnant with her second son with rapper, ASAP Rocky, at the time.
5. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry was pregnant with her second child with husband Nnmadi Asomugha when she wore a Brandon Maxwell cut-out dress to the 2016 Emmys. Her hair was voluminous in dark, curly waves, with a perfect nude pink lip to set off the sexy maternity look.
6. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
Kelly was a blushing mom-to-be in an all-white sequined ensemble at the 2014 Video Music Awards. The look was accented by Lorraine Schwartz jewels. At the time, Kelly was expecting her first son, Titan, with husband, Tim Weatherspoon.
7. Uzo AdubaSource:Getty
Actress Uzo Aduba announced she was expecting her first child wearing an all-orange Christian Siriano suit at the 2023 Tony Awards. The look came complete with a peek of midriff, for spice. Aduba quietly married her husband, Robert Sweeting, in 2020.
8. CiaraSource:Getty
Singer and actress Ciara showed off her baby bump decorated in gold leaf for the 2023 red carpet of “The Color Purple.” Cici was draped in a long, white cape and flare pants, with the top unbuttoned to give her growing belly spotlight.
9. RihannaSource:Getty
At the 2023 Oscars, Rihanna channeled “mama bad gyal RiRi” in a leather and sheer Alaia look. She was pregnant with her second son with rapper, ASAP Rocky, at the time.
10. Meghan MarkleSource:Getty
Meghan Markle sparkled in this emerald green coat at the Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada in 2019. She was pregnant with her first son, Archie, at the time.