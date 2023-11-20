WTLC Stocking Stuffers 2023

Tune in to WTLC during the day to be prompted to call in from November 27th – December 8th for your chance to win an amazing stocking stuffer full of tickets!

First week (November 27, 2023, to December 1, 2023):

Indiana Pacers Tickets

A pair of tickets to attend the Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn tour at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

A pair of tickets to attend the Katt Williams Tour at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum

A pair of tickets to attend the Indianapolis Comedy Festival at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum

A pair of tickets to attend the Earth, Wind and Fire Tour at Ruoff Music Center

Second week (December 4, 2023, to December 8, 2023):