WTLC Presents October London

October London Black Expo
  • Date/time: July 15th, 12:00pm to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Indiana Convention Center Hall F
  • Phone: (317) 262-3400
  • Address: 100 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46225
Get ready for an unforgettable experience as 106.7 WTLC presents the captivating talent of Indiana’s own October London LIVE fueled by IMS! Join us during IBE Summer Celebration at the Indiana Convention Center Hall F on Saturday, July 15th at 1:30 pm for the Radio-One Rhythm and Flow Experience on the Main Stage. It’s going to be an electrifying performance you don’t want to miss! 🎤🎶

