WTLC Exclusive Show: Yolanda Adams At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Yolanda adams performing on the Indiana State Fair
  • Date/time: Aug 18, 7:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
WTLC is excited to bring you an exclusive Show with Yolanda Adams!

It will be at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage during the Indiana State Fair.

Show will be on August 18th at 7:30 PM!

