R&B After Hours Wine & Dine Wednesday: Summer Charm x 90s Fly Edition

Get ready for a night of grown-and-sexy vibes as 106.7 WTLC and Prime 47 present R&B After Hours Wine & Dine Wednesday: Summer Charm x 90s Fly Edition on Wednesday, June 17th!

Join WTLC’s own Karen Vaughn for an evening filled with great music, delicious light refreshments, and all the nostalgic energy With SoundsbyTodd for your favorite 90s era. Whether you’re channeling your inner Fly Girl or bringing your best retro-inspired look, this is the perfect midweek escape.

Guests will enjoy:

• A custom Charm Bar Activation where you can create your own personalized keepsake

• A 90s Fly Photo Experience featuring retro props and themed backdrop moments perfect for social media

• The signature Fly Girl Rosé Cocktail inspired by the iconic style and flavor of the decade

• Light refreshments and networking with fellow R&B lovers

• Chances to win tickets to see Teddy Riley at Legacy Fest

Dust off your favorite 90s-inspired fit and join us for an unforgettable evening of music, memories, wine, and good company. Admission is free, but space is limited.

For more information, keep listening to 106.7 WTLC and follow us on social media.