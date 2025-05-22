- Date/time: Aug 20, 5:30pm to 7:30pm
- Venue: Prime 47
- Address: 47 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, In
This event is currently sold out.
Wine & Dine Wednesdays at Prime 47
Presented by Prime 47 & 106.7 WTLCFM
Join us for the Wine & Dine Wednesday summertime series, On August 20th from 5:30–7:30 PM with Karen Vaughn at the luxurious Prime 47 (47 S Pennsylvania St.). indulge in a midweek escape that brings together fine wine, delicious bites, and great company—all for just $47 per person.
That’s right, only $47 gets you:
✔️ A hand-selected wine experience
✔️ Gourmet appetizers
✔️ A vibrant, upscale atmosphere in the heart of downtown
Whether you’re gathering with friends, planning a date night, or just treating yourself, Wine & Dine Wednesdays is a great go-to summer tradition.
🎟️ Tickets are Sold Out!
Come sip, savor, and celebrate summer at Prime 47—where midweek magic happens.
