This event is currently sold out.

Wine & Dine Wednesdays at Prime 47

Presented by Prime 47 & 106.7 WTLCFM

Join us for the Wine & Dine Wednesday summertime series, On August 20th from 5:30–7:30 PM with Karen Vaughn at the luxurious Prime 47 (47 S Pennsylvania St.). indulge in a midweek escape that brings together fine wine, delicious bites, and great company—all for just $47 per person.

That’s right, only $47 gets you:

✔️ A hand-selected wine experience

✔️ Gourmet appetizers

✔️ A vibrant, upscale atmosphere in the heart of downtown

Whether you’re gathering with friends, planning a date night, or just treating yourself, Wine & Dine Wednesdays is a great go-to summer tradition.

🎟️ Tickets are Sold Out!

Come sip, savor, and celebrate summer at Prime 47—where midweek magic happens.