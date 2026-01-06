Source: BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA / other

MJ: The Musical Ticket Giveaway

Experience the electrifying Broadway phenomenon MJ: The Musical live at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, presented by Broadway Across America.

This multiple Tony Award®-winning production takes audiences inside the creative genius of Michael Jackson, centering on the making of his iconic 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Featuring unforgettable choreography, powerful performances, and legendary music, MJ offers a rare look at the artistry and collaborative spirit behind one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes (including one intermission)

Recommended For: Ages 6 and up

Audience Advisory

This production includes theatrical haze and fog, strobe lighting effects, and loud sounds.

Critics are calling it a must-see Broadway experience:

“A riveting adrenaline rush.” — The Washington Post

“A jaw-dropping spectacle.” — Chicago Sun-Times

“Utterly electric.” — Chicago Tribune

Enter now for your chance to witness the music, movement, and magic that continue to thrill audiences worldwide.