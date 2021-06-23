Back To Events

TLC Celebration of “CrazySexyCool” With Special Guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

TLC with special guest Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
  • Date/time: September 20th
  • Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
  • Web: More Info
The best-selling American female group of all time – TLC announce their 2021 ‘Celebration of CrazySexyCool’ National Tour beginning September 3rd in Alabama. The 18-city tour will see Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas performing selections from their 1994 Diamond-certified album, 27 years after its release plus additional hits. The ‘90s themed shows will feature fan interaction, 90s fashion, surprise guests and more. Joining TLC is Bone Thugs N’ Harmony plus special guests. Pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 24th with Public ticket sales available on Friday, June 25th*.

