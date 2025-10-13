The Voice Of Whitney Center Presents The Voice of Whitney Houston

Payne & Mencias Palladium // Saturday, November 8 • 8 PM ET

Celebrate the incomparable legacy of Whitney Houston in a way you’ve never experienced before. The Voice of Whitney Houston: A Symphonic Celebration pairs her original, breathtaking vocals with lush new orchestral arrangements of her greatest hits — including timeless anthems like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Higher Love,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Audiences will be transported through Whitney’s extraordinary life and artistry with a stunning visual journey featuring home videos, rare film clips, and never-before-seen footage, capturing the warmth, power, and spirit that made her “The Voice.”

Presented in collaboration with the Estate of Whitney Houston, Park Avenue Artists, and Primary Wave Music, this concert event honors one of the most celebrated and soulful performers in pop music history — recently ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”