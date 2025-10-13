Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

The Voice Of Whitney Center Presents The Voice of Whitney Houston

Add to Calendar
The Voice Of Whitney Center Presents The Voice of Whitney Houston
  • Date/time: Nov 8, 12:00am
  • Venue: Payne & Mencias Palladium
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

The Voice Of Whitney Center Presents The Voice of Whitney Houston

Payne & Mencias Palladium // Saturday, November 8 • 8 PM ET

Celebrate the incomparable legacy of Whitney Houston in a way you’ve never experienced before. The Voice of Whitney Houston: A Symphonic Celebration pairs her original, breathtaking vocals with lush new orchestral arrangements of her greatest hits — including timeless anthems like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Higher Love,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Audiences will be transported through Whitney’s extraordinary life and artistry with a stunning visual journey featuring home videos, rare film clips, and never-before-seen footage, capturing the warmth, power, and spirit that made her “The Voice.”

Presented in collaboration with the Estate of Whitney Houston, Park Avenue Artists, and Primary Wave Music, this concert event honors one of the most celebrated and soulful performers in pop music history — recently ranked No. 2 on Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

Source: N/A / n/a

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Brandy & Monica
22 Items
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

66th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony
24 Items
All News

Lecrae Reconstruction Tour Setlist

Group of smiling women drinking water after fitness training in Lisbon
Entertainment

The Sisterhood Send Off and Black Girls Day Off Celebration

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

Smile, black woman and headphones with tablet at house for streaming, social media and listening to music. Happy, female person and digital for movie search, film audio and playlist sound in lounge
Lifestyle

The Joy Check In Celebrate Black Girl Joy in Every Form

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close