Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

The Ultimate Tailgate – 12/22

Add to Calendar
Ultimate Colts Tailgate
  • Date/time: Dec 22, 4:00pm to 8:15pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle Inn
  • Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Join us downtown at The Slippery Noodle Inn on Sunday, December 22nd for the Ultimate Tailgate before some action at Lucas Oil Stadium!

We will have food, drinks, station swag and more!

Stay refreshed with:

  • $6 Neutrl seltzers
  • $5.75 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light beers
  • $7 Jack Daniels cocktails
  • $8 Bloody Mary’s and Maria’s Margaritas

The tailgate opens at 4PM so come down to kick off your MONDAY Funday with us, before the pigskin flies at 8:15PM in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Ultimate Tailgate – 12/22  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close