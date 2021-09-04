Back To Events

The Room Place Labor Day Weekend Event


The Room Place
  • Date/time: September 4th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Room Place
  • Address: 5651 E. 86th, Indianapolis, IN, 46250
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
  • The BIGGEST Labor Day Sale Starts Now at The RoomPlace
  • Save up to 50% off storewide plus an extra 15% off the lowest price PLUS – discount equal to your tax plus 5 years interest-free financing
  • Buy now and pay later with 0% financing for 5 years and NO down payment
  • Fee gifts – free TVs, free apple watches, free Delongue espresso makers
  • Thousands of items in stock available for immediate delivery
  • Shop Our large selection of top name brand mattresses All marked down and discounted up to $700
  • Get 0% financing up to 72 months with NO down payment with FREE next day delivery
  • Pay for a Queen and take home a King mattress like King flip-it mattress for just $899
  • Shop our large selection of top name mattresses, like Tempur-Pedic and Beautyrest with the guaranteed lowest prices all in stock and ready for next day delivery
  • This is why we are Indy’s New #1 furniture and mattress store
