The Room Place 4th Of July Event

The Room Place 4th Of July
  • Date/time: July 3rd
  • Venue: The Room Place
  • Address: 5651 E. 86th, Indianapolis, In, 46250
The Room Place is kicking off our 4th of July Sale with a Bang. Save up to $1000 on our amazing collection of Living rooms, Dining rooms, And Bedrooms. Sofa 3-98, Bedrooms 2-98, 5pc dining 2-98 all with immediate delivery PLUS save with 0% interest for 5 years with NO down payment PLUS Free TVs, Free Bikes, Free Ring Doorbells, Free Apple TVs, Free Google Homepod Minis. Save on thousands of mattresses in stock with our LOW-Price Guarantee or it’s FREE. Save – up to $500 on Tempurpedic, up to $400 Beautyrest Black Plus – save with NO interest up to 72 months with NO down payment.

Your #1 furniture and mattress store

