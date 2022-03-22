Back To Events

THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS @ IRT

THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS
  • Date/time: March 23rd, 12:00am to April 16th, 12:00am
  • Venue: IRT
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN
THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS

by Charles Smith

March 23 – April 16, 2022

OneAmerica Mainstage

“the ties that bind”

THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS

IRT THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS

It’s 1866, and the Civil War has ended. Madison Hemings, son of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, and Israel Jefferson, formerly enslaved footman, return to Monticello in search of Israel’s brother. Together, they must face their conflicting feelings about the man who wrote “All men are created equal.” Slavery has been abolished, but what really has changed? From what personal bonds do we need to break free? And where do we need to hold on tight? Don’t miss this gripping world premiere about history, family, and hard truths.

Available for streaming April 11 – 24, 2022

*Part of IRT’s Inclusion Series: Celebrating Diverse Storytelling

 

