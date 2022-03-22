THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS @ IRT

- Date/time: March 23rd, 12:00am to April 16th, 12:00am
- Venue: IRT
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
- Web: More Info
THE RECLAMATION OF MADISON HEMINGS
by Charles Smith
March 23 – April 16, 2022
OneAmerica Mainstage
“the ties that bind”
It’s 1866, and the Civil War has ended. Madison Hemings, son of Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, and Israel Jefferson, formerly enslaved footman, return to Monticello in search of Israel’s brother. Together, they must face their conflicting feelings about the man who wrote “All men are created equal.” Slavery has been abolished, but what really has changed? From what personal bonds do we need to break free? And where do we need to hold on tight? Don’t miss this gripping world premiere about history, family, and hard truths.
Available for streaming April 11 – 24, 2022
*Part of IRT’s Inclusion Series: Celebrating Diverse Storytelling
