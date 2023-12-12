The Legends of Gospel 2024

- Date/time: Feb 15, 7:00pm
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Address: 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Experience star-studded “The Legends Tour” that the entire country is talking about.
Unforgettable music from Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp & Hezekiah Walker.
Be inspired by the music that uplifts and heals. “The Legends Tour” is the perfect event for the entire family.
Onsale Timeline:
- PRESALE – Wednesday 12/13 “PRAISE” starting at 10am
- General public on sale – Friday, December 15th at 10am
