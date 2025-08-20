Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

Join us Wednesday September 10th starting at 10am as we STOP THE MUSIC on WTLC and have a serious discussion about suicide prevention.

Young adults, Mental Health experts and Doctors from Eskenazi Health will share experiences and information to help prevent the unthinkable.

If you feel you need help, help is available! Speak with someone today!

Call the Suicide and crisis lifeline: 988

this hotline is available 24 hours a day

365 days a year

You can also visit the suicide crisis support link: https://www.iasp.info/

American Foundation for suicide prevention launches suicide prevention resources for black and African American communities – CLICK HERE to learn more.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide and seeking emotional support, there are crisis lines available via phone, chat, or text – CLICK HERE

24/7 Suicide and Crisis Helpline—988 – CLICK HERE