Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

- Date/time: Sep 10, 10:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Listen Live on WTLC
Join us Wednesday September 10th starting at 10am as we STOP THE MUSIC on WTLC and have a serious discussion about suicide prevention.
Young adults, Mental Health experts and Doctors from Eskenazi Health will share experiences and information to help prevent the unthinkable.
If you feel you need help, help is available! Speak with someone today!
Call the Suicide and crisis lifeline: 988
- this hotline is available 24 hours a day
- 365 days a year
You can also visit the suicide crisis support link: https://www.iasp.info/
American Foundation for suicide prevention launches suicide prevention resources for black and African American communities – CLICK HERE to learn more.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide and seeking emotional support, there are crisis lines available via phone, chat, or text – CLICK HERE
24/7 Suicide and Crisis Helpline—988 – CLICK HERE
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE
