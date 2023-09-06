September is National Suicide Prevention Month

- Date/time: Sep 6 to Sep 30
We can all help prevent suicide.
Every year, the Lifeline and other mental health organizations and individuals across the U.S. and around the world raise awareness of suicide prevention during September, National Suicide Prevention Month.
#BeThe1To is the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s message for National Suicide Prevention Month and beyond, which helps spread the word about actions we can all take to prevent suicide. The Lifeline network and its partners are working to change the conversation from suicide to suicide prevention, to actions that can promote healing, help and give hope.
Learn more 👉 https://988lifeline.org/how-we-can-all-prevent-suicide/
Eskenazi provides MENTAL HEALTH & ADDICTION SERVICES:
Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services for many emotional and behavioral problems. VISIT https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/mental-health for more info!
-
-
