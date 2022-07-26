On Air

Seersucker and Sundress Summer Party hosted by Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi
  • Date/time: August 7th
  • Venue: Regions Towers
  • Phone: 312-857-8086
  • Address: 211 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
  • Web: More Info
It’s the Seersucker and Sundress Summer Party Countdown!

Sunday, August the 7th, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Indianapolis Uplift Foundation are hosting Indy’s hottest summer night!!

Party with Downstroke, Bashiri Asad and Terry Anthony and Team! The Rooftop at Regions Tower will be Smoking from 5:30 to 10:30pm. Dress to Impress! It’s a Party with a Purpose. Proceeds will provide support for Social Action Programs, Mentoring and Scholarships in the Indianapolis area!
More information, rgrays1911@gmail.com or 312-857-8086. Buy 1 Get 1 Free

Omega Psi Phi

