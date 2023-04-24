Royal Comedy 2023

- Date/time: April 28th, 8:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Farmers Coliseum
- Address: 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
- Web: More Info
Featuring comedians like Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford, Special K, and Joe Clair. Friday, April 28, at 8 PM. Get tickets here!
