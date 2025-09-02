- Date/time: Jan 28, 12:00am
- Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
ROOM 112 TOUR 2026
They’re back and better than ever! Legendary R&B group 112 is bringing the smooth sounds, the classics, and the vibes you know and love to the stage with their Room 112 Tour 2026.
Get ready for a night of timeless hits, soul-stirring vocals, and pure R&B energy. From the ballads that defined a generation to the uptempo jams that still make the crowd move — this is a concert you don’t want to miss!
🔥 Experience the legendary voices that gave us some of the most unforgettable R&B anthems. Gather your crew, dress to impress, and step into the Room 112.
