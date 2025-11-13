R&B After Hours Returns With a Holiday Twist at Prime 47

Wine Down Wednesday With Karen Vaughn At Prime 47

Indy, get ready to unwind in style. This Wednesday, R&B After Hours returns for a special Holiday Edition at one of the city’s premier upscale destinations — Prime 47. Hosted by the always-smooth and always-connected Karen Vaughn, this evening brings together great wine, great food, and even better vibes just in time for the season.

From 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, guests can enjoy curated wine selections, small bites, and a relaxing atmosphere perfect for winding down after work. Whether you’re stepping out with friends or treating yourself to a mid-week escape, the Holiday Edition of R&B After Hours sets the tone for a warm, festive night.

The event takes place at 47 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, inside the iconic Prime 47 Steakhouse — known for its elevated ambiance and unforgettable service. And with the holiday season kicking off, this is the perfect chance to celebrate, sip, and vibe to smooth R&B in the heart of downtown.

Looking for the perfect Wednesday wind-down?

Come sip, socialize, and start the holidays on a high note at R&B After Hours: Holiday Edition.