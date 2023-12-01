Put A Smile On A Child’s Face Fundraiser

- Date/time: Dec 9, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: New Memories Lounge
- Address: 7820 N Michigan RdIndianapolis, IN 46268
JOIN WTLC AND THE AMP HARRIS FOUNDATION FOR THE ANNUAL “PUT A SMILE ON A CHILD’S FACE” CHRISTMAS FUNDRAISER HOLI-DAY PARTY!
THE EVENT WILL HAPPEN ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 9TH AT THE NEW MEMORIES LOUNGE STARTING AT 3PM!
FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO AMP HARRIS FOUNDATION.ORG!
