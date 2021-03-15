PNC presents NO. 6 by T.J. Young

Part of IRT’s INclusion Series: Celebrating Diverse Storytelling

As city-wide riots approach their neighborhood, a Black family shelters in their apartment above the small dry-cleaning business they own. When they find themselves protecting an intoxicated White man from the street, tensions inside the apartment amplify and secrets are revealed. Inspired by the killing of a young Black man by Cincinnati police in 2001, the play bears witness to the ongoing violence against Black citizens while reaching for the possibility of hope.

Virtual tickets are $30 and available now! #IRTNO6 #IRTlive (LINK: http://bit.ly/IRTsNO6)

