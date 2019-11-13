Mozel Sanders Radiothon: Donate Today!

It is officially holiday season. We know that this time of year can be hard for some. Every year the Mozel Sanders Foundation raises money in efforts to feed those in need on Thanksgiving.

Tune in to 106.7 WTLC and AM 1310 The Light on Friday Nov. 15th to hear words from various community leaders as we raise funds for a great cause.

Although the radiothon does not happen until Friday. You can make a donation today! Text the word mozel to 313131 to make a donation.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: