Mozel Sanders Foundation Presents: Boots on the Ground Fundraiser

  • Date/time: Nov 2, 5:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: The Jewel Center
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

Join us for an unforgettable evening of purpose, unity, and impact as we come together to support the Mozel Sanders Foundation’s Boots on the Ground Fundraiser. This event will highlight the Foundation’s mission of uplifting our community through service, advocacy, and empowerment.

Guests will enjoy an inspiring program, entertainment, networking opportunities, and the chance to directly support initiatives that make a difference in people’s lives.

Mark your calendar now for Sunday, November 2nd at The Jewel Center. Let’s come together to uplift and support the Mozel Sanders Foundation’s vision for stronger, more empowered communities.

