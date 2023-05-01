- Date/time: May 26th, 8:00am to 6:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Phone: 3174928500
- Address: 4790 W 16th St., Speedway, Indiana, 46222
- Web: More Info
It’s racing. It’s rock ‘n roll. It’s pure bliss. Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing! This high-octane party features some of the most exciting action on (and off) the track as the world revs its engines for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Let’s get back to Rock Friday, May 26.
