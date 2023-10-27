- Date/time: Nov 18, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: The Palladium
- Address: 1 Carter Green, Carmel, IN 46032
Get your tickets below to see MeShell Ndgecello at The Palladium on November 18th!
About MeShell Ndgecello
Singer-songwriter and bassist extraordinaire Meshell Ndegeocello has built a three-decade career as an uncompromising artist whose forays into jazz, R&B, rock and hip hop incorporate powerful commentary on race, gender issues and LGBTQ+ rights.
Following the 2018 covers album Ventriloquism, the Grammy winner and 11-time nominee moved to the Blue Note label for her acclaimed new release, The Omnichord Real Book, a collection of original music featuring contributions from many top jazz players. On a different note, Indiana audiences in particular may recall her hit duet with John Mellencamp on Van Morrison’s “Wild Night.”
