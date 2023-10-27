Listen Live
Back To Events

MeShell Ndgecello at The Palladium!

Add to Calendar
MeShell Ndgecello at The Palladium on November 18th!
  • Date/time: Nov 18, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: The Palladium
  • Address: 1 Carter Green, Carmel, IN 46032
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Get your tickets below to see MeShell Ndgecello at The Palladium on November 18th!

About MeShell Ndgecello

Singer-songwriter and bassist extraordinaire Meshell Ndegeocello has built a three-decade career as an uncompromising artist whose forays into jazz, R&B, rock and hip hop incorporate powerful commentary on race, gender issues and LGBTQ+ rights.

Following the 2018 covers album Ventriloquism, the Grammy winner and 11-time nominee moved to the Blue Note label for her acclaimed new release, The Omnichord Real Book, a collection of original music featuring contributions from many top jazz players. On a different note, Indiana audiences in particular may recall her hit duet with John Mellencamp on Van Morrison’s “Wild Night.”

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending Now

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close