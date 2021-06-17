Madam Walker Jazz on the Ave: The Suite Life presented by AARP Indiana!

Join us as we celebrate Black Music Month with Jazz on the Ave: The Suite Life presented by AARP Indiana!

The songs you know and love will be brought to life by talented local artists as we stream live from the historic, Madam walker Legacy Center stage on Friday, June 25th at 7pm EST. Tune in for a free virtual celebration featuring hit cover songs from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Jill Scott, Whitney Houston, Lauryn Hill, and Stevie Wonder!

Reserve your FREE TICKETS today before they run out. Limited quantities are available.

Jazz on the Ave: Black Music Month Edition is presented by AARP Indiana and supported by WTLC & INHP.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: